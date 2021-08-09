Transformation Insights is pleased to welcome Ralph Klatzkin to our advisory board

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformation Insights, a SaaS product company specializing in change and transformation technology announced today the addition of Ralph Klatzkin to its advisory board.

Mr. Klatzkin is a seasoned executive with significant experience in the infrastructure and alternative investment space. He sits on the boards of various private Infrastructure focused companies and is a Senior Vice President with Brookfield Asset Management where he oversees the US tax function for their $95b (AUM) infrastructure business. Ralph has significant experience managing M&A processes and post-acquisition integration. He is also a licensed CPA (NJ) and earned an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelly School of business.

“I have known Ralph for years and have been very impressed by his professionalism, knowledge and leadership. It is a real honor having him on our team and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together” Nathan Gampel, Transformation Insights CEO commented.

Transformation Insights serves Fortune 1,000’s and Private Equity backed companies engaging in large change programs such as mergers, acquisitions, marketing modernization or organization transformation efforts. Its flagship product, the Kinetic Transformation Accelerator, offers a turnkey technology solution that helps any organization stand up and deliver more successful change programs through automation and deep data insights.

