Westminster Barracks - Requesting Information, Theft of Catalytic Converters in Dummerston Swimming Areas

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B103390 & 21B103392

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood & Tpr. Nathan Jensen                    

       

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 8/8/21 Between the hours of 2pm and 3:30 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry Road / Rice Farm Road, Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: Theft of catalytic converter

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/8/21, the Vermont State Police received reports of

catalytic converter thefts at several common swimming holes along VT RT 30

near Williamsville Road and Quarry Road in Dummerston, VT.  In both

circumstances, an individual went under the victims vehicle and utilized a

sawzall or similar tool to cut off the catalytic converter from the vehicle.

One vehicle involved had a Connecticut registration and the other was a Vermont

registered silver 2008 Toyota Tacoma. 

 

Anyone who may have observed suspicious behavior consistent with the activity

listed above is encourage to contact Sgt. Ryan Wood at the Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks, 802-722-4600.

 

The Vermont State Police encourages individuals to be cognizant of suspicious

people under vehicle's or possessing sawzall style cutting tools in parking

areas as there is a rising occurrence of the thefts of catalytic converters

throughout the area. Please report any behavior consistent with this to the

police.

 

 

Sgt. Ryan Wood

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

Office Line – 802-722-4658

 

