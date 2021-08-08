Westminster Barracks - Requesting Information, Theft of Catalytic Converters in Dummerston Swimming Areas
CASE#: 21B103390 & 21B103392
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood & Tpr. Nathan Jensen
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 8/8/21 Between the hours of 2pm and 3:30 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry Road / Rice Farm Road, Dummerston, VT
VIOLATION: Theft of catalytic converter
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/8/21, the Vermont State Police received reports of
catalytic converter thefts at several common swimming holes along VT RT 30
near Williamsville Road and Quarry Road in Dummerston, VT. In both
circumstances, an individual went under the victims vehicle and utilized a
sawzall or similar tool to cut off the catalytic converter from the vehicle.
One vehicle involved had a Connecticut registration and the other was a Vermont
registered silver 2008 Toyota Tacoma.
Anyone who may have observed suspicious behavior consistent with the activity
listed above is encourage to contact Sgt. Ryan Wood at the Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks, 802-722-4600.
The Vermont State Police encourages individuals to be cognizant of suspicious
people under vehicle's or possessing sawzall style cutting tools in parking
areas as there is a rising occurrence of the thefts of catalytic converters
throughout the area. Please report any behavior consistent with this to the
police.
Sgt. Ryan Wood
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600
Office Line – 802-722-4658