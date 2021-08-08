August 8, 2021

Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of Condon Terrace, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 7, 2021, in the 400 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast. At approximately 10:50 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. ###