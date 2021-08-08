August 8, 2021 Homicide: 600 Block of 53rd Street, Southeast (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, August 7, 2021, in the 600 block of 53rd Street, Southwest. At approximately 12:00 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the area of the listed location for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead. Two additional adult male victims we transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The decedent has been identified as 20 year-old Juwan Williams, of Southeast, DC. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. ###