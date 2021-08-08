August 8, 2021 Homicide: 200 Block of 49th Street, Southeast (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, August 7, 2021, in the 200 block of 49th Street, Southeast. At approximately 6:17 pm, members of the Sixth District were flagged down in the area of the listed location Upon arrival, members located an adult male in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The decedent has been identified as 69 year-old James Beckham, of Suitland, MD. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. ###