Richard Lynch, Gary Pratt, Dom Colizzi Nominated For 2021 Hollywood Music In Media Awards

Stunned...amazed! We are so blessed to work with these incredibly talented artists. It's been such a remarkable year for everyone in the MTS Family, and this is just such an honor. ”
— Michael Stover, MTS President

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, August 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTS Management Group is pleased to announce their artists Richard Lynch, Gary Pratt and Dom Colizzi have been nominated for the 2021 Hollywood Music in Media Awards. Richard Lynch is nominated in the Country category for his song, "Rodeo Town." Gary Pratt is also nominated in the Country category for his song, "A Song You Can Drink a Beer To." Dom Colizzi received a nomination in the Pop category for his song, "Demons." Winners will be announced on November 17th, 2021 at The Avalon in Hollywood.

"Stunned...amazed!" said Michael Stover, MTS President. "We are so blessed to work with these incredibly talented artists. It's been such a remarkable year for everyone in the MTS Family, and this is just such an honor. Congrats to all of the nominees!"

MTS Artist, Chris Bender won the 2020 HMMA Award for Best Christian/Gospel artist.

The Hollywood Music In Media Awards™ (HMMA) is the first award organization to honor original music (Song and Score) in all visual media from around the globe including film, TV, video games, trailers, commercial advertisements, documentaries and special programs. The HMMA nominations have historically been representative of the nominees of key awards shows that are announced months later. The HMMA main event features live music performances, celebrity presenters, tributes to music industry icons, awards for composers, songwriters and artists. The HMMA also celebrates emerging, independent artists and music influencers from around the globe for creative and innovative contributions.

The Hollywood Music In Media Academy was created as a statutory voting body of entertainment professionals and journalists to assist in the selection of winners from designated nomination categories within the Hollywood Music In Media Awards. The HMMA also includes an Advisory Board consisting of professionals from various facets of entertainment including, but not limited to, Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL), the Television Academy, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), The Recording Academy (NARAS), Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF), performing rights organizations, journalists and music executives.

For more information, please visit https://www.hmmawards.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
412-445-5282
email us here

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

