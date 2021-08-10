Driving real culture in Real Estate: Michelle Vega
The real culture is to always give people more than what they expect to get.
Always give people more than what they expect to get”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever since her childhood Michelle Vega has been passionate about her dream of ruling the corporate world and being her own boss. As rightly said, Success is all about creating milestones from the stones people hurl at you. This is what has been the basic fundamental of Michelle’s life since she was 13. Being discriminated against based on age and sex at every level of life sparked aggressive enthusiasm in her. She firmly believed, “Age is just a number” and should not alone define the horizon of an individual and restrict their growth opportunities. Thus, Michelle got on her way to connect all necessary dots and create a progressive line of real estate business for all minors and immigrants who dream to own an estate.
— Michelle Vega
All the constant rejections from corporate companies that came her way gave her a real picture of all the prevailing gaps in the industry. Today, as an entrepreneur she tries to bridge those gaps and offers right opportunities to the right candidates without leaving any room for discrimination. Unlike the traditional approach, she focuses on creating a unique and comfortable model of working where it is not the suit, tie, and Benz that defines a realtor. Rather a personality without any filter and practical solution to all the real estate queries. She says, “Very often people think of owning a house and creating an investment, yet are clueless about how to proceed with low credit scores, different immigration statuses, and rigid down payment programs.” Thus, with her one-stop real estate shop, she helps buyers find financing through one to one talk with credit specialists, accountants, and investment advisers.
Alike, other industrial setbacks Covid did hit her business plans but not the morale. She remarks, “Even with the lack of inventory and shaken market rates the power of consistency and hard work shall never be underestimated.” Thus, Michelle’s team that believes there are no days off in real estate has proved that Consistency is the Key. Over the years, a mission to provide a home to all, regardless of their situation has taken a great leap ahead. Moreover, besides her clients, her team feels at home and experiences financial and mental stability too. She says,” I am planning to replicate this real estate model to Charlotte with the hopes to mentor more agents and help them grow generational wealth through real estate.”
Evidently, social media is emerging as a prominent tool to give shape to ideas and let people be an integral part of the process. Michelle, the hardworking realtor has made the best use of this wonderful tool that brought her immense engagements and energies to stay uplifted. Being consistent and real on all social platforms makes a reliable realtor who dreams to deliver desired dwelling units to all aspiring buyers or investors. She says,” I post about my every achievement, failure, and opportunities, not to boast but to make people believe that there is always a ray of hope.” Thus, NO shall never be an answer to anything.
Amit Gupta
Cormier Media
+1 251-332-0302
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook