Submit Release
News Search

There were 59 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,196 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (07 August 2021)

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues the monitoring and surveillance of COVID-19 in order to inform the public health response.

Today, the institute reports 12 371 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 523 488. This increase represents a 21.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 271 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 74 623 to date.

15 213 499 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

8 441 048

55%

26 274

46%

PUBLIC

6 772 451

45%

31 124

54%

Total

15 213 499

57 398

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (30%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%); Gauteng accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; North West & Free State each accounted for 5% respectively, and Limpopo & Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province

Total cases for 06 August 2021

Adjusted numbers after harmonisation

Updated total cases on 06 August  2021

New cases on 07 August 2021

Total cases for 07 August 2021

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

233 248

-10

233 238

1 155

234 393

9.3

Free State

131 933

0

131 933

630

132 563

5.3

Gauteng

874 840

-46

874 794

1 986

876 780

34.7

KwaZulu-Natal

407 720

-19

407 701

2 628

410 329

16.3

Limpopo

113 895

5

113 900

387

114 287

4.5

Mpumalanga

129 629

9

129 638

906

130 544

5.2

North West

131 588

-1

131 587

558

132 145

5.2

Northern Cape

69 604

0

69 604

375

69 979

2.8

Western Cape

418 721

1

418 722

3 746

422 468

16.7

Total

251 1178

-61

2 511 117

12 371

2 523 488

100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n=12 371) is lower than yesterday (n=13 652) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 917)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 371 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector

Facilities Reporting

Admissions

to Date

Died to Date

Currently Admitted

Private

257

179 096

32 199

7 439

Public

411

196 733

47 554

7 497

TOTAL

668

375 829

79 753

14 936

VACCINE UPDATE For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

You just read:

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (07 August 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.