BECKMILLI IS BACK! SET TO RELEASE BRAND NEW DRILL SINGLE "TAKE MAN OUT" ON JULY 2ND, 2021
Talented female rapper from South London, soon to blow!LONDON, ENGLAND, August 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeckMilli was born in East London but moved to South London as a toddler. For this, she claims South London as "her home." BeckMilli, real name "Rebecca Aryee" was born on 21st June 1989. She is all set to make her name known on the UK rap scene as one of the best artists (not just female) to ever emerge from the south of the river on the UK rap scene. As intimidating as that may sound, BekMilli's past projects only reflect nothing but readiness.
It can only be right to say that BeckMilli is nothing but the product of her environment. The world is primed for the rise of a prominent new female artist. BeckMilli makes her mark by creating enemrgetic rap rhythms, catchy melodic lines, thematically dark songs and tracks engulfed in flaming hot lyrics - capturing the spirit of road rap. Her catchy hooks, paper chasing themes combined with bravado can only be achieved from an experience of going through it and surviving!
Leaning towards a darker, serious, and angrier mood and overall tonal quality, you can feel emotions and strange but beautiful tonal and rhythmic energies intertwined in the core fabrics of her delivery. BeckMilli's delivery style is raw, dark, fast, angry, and unique. She is more than just a vocal performer/rapper, BeckMilli is a poet showcasing complete and natural artistry. Listening to her previous releases, it becomes a no-brainer that "Take Man Out" will be just another masterpiece that all should listen out for. "Take Man Out" will be released across all streaming platforms on July 2nd, 2021
BeckMilli
21 Milli Records
BeckMilli