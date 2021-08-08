Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science partners with Digital Asia Summit to make their students future-ready

Students of Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science attending Digital Asia Summit

HITS Chennai has always prioritized the future of its students and with a rapidly evolving market, it is welcoming new methods of imparting market-ready skills.

We want our students to be prepared for the new age business. Our aim is to empower the aspirants with the right tools and techniques to be able to cope with this ever-changing business environment” — Mr. Ashok Verghese, Director, Hindustan Group of Institutions