Royalton Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B202578
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/07/2021 at 1705 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Little Hollow Road. Rochester, VT
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault/Domestic Assault/Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Victoria Kelley
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/7/21 at 1705 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a family fight on Little Hollow Road in Rochester. Troopers were advised that Victoria Kelley was at the residence in violation of her conditions of release. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Kelley had assaulted multiple family and household members. She was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Royalton for fingerprints and photographs. She was ordered to be held at Southern State Correctional Facility until she is to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 8/9/21 at 12:30PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/9/21 at 12:30PM
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.