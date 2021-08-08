Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B202578

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                              

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/07/2021 at 1705 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Little Hollow Road. Rochester, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault/Domestic Assault/Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Victoria Kelley                                               

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/7/21 at 1705 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a family fight on Little Hollow Road in Rochester. Troopers were advised that Victoria Kelley was at the residence in violation of her conditions of release. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Kelley had assaulted multiple family and household members. She was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Royalton for fingerprints and photographs. She was ordered to be held at Southern State Correctional Facility until she is to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 8/9/21 at 12:30PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/9/21 at 12:30PM           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

