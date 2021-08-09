KMH Peace Foundation Pledges Support & Appeals to The International Community to Help the Afghan People to Achieve Peace
KMH Peace Foundation based in Seoul South Korea Pledges Support & Appeals to The International Community to Help the Afghan People to Achieve Sustainable Peace
KMH Peace Foundation also appeals to Nations, Organizations and Charities to immediately address this humanitarian situation and help the Afghan people to achieve sustainable peace...”NAMDAEMUN, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the past weeks, the war in Afghanistan has entered a new, deadlier, and more destructive phase. Following this recent escalating violence and attacks in many parts of Afghanistan which has caused casualties and displacements of many innocent people, KMH Peace Foundation expresses its deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy full recovery to those who were injured. UNHRC, the United Nations Refugee Agency, has also warned of a looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan due to the alarmingly increasing human suffering which has forced families to flee their homes commented Dr. Moon-Ho Kim Chairman of KMH Peace Foundation.
— Dr. Moon-Ho Kim Chairman of KMH Peace Foundation
As a partner of peace in Korea, we will continue in a spirit of solidarity to stand by especially those who are needy and afflicted during these reproachful and challenging times. he continued
KMH Peace Foundation also appeals to nations, organizations and charities to unhesitatingly address this humanitarian catastrophe and assist the Afghan people to end the violence and resumption of a meaningful peaceful process. This solidarity certainly matters to Afghans. They need to see and hear more of it, in action and in words from us collectively as a community stressed Mr. Yong-Ki Kim, Director KMH Peace Foundation
The international community and most people in Afghanistan agree that war is not the answer. Peace is inevitable, will be advantageous to most and, finally, possible. The enlightened self-interest of various stakeholders could lead to a sustainable peace for a people who deserve so much more and absolutely no less stressed said Keun-Young Kim, Chairman of WTIA Group
About KMH Peace Foundation:
KMH PF is a non-profit organization founded in September, 2018 to promote peace through inter-Korean cooperation with global support.
KMH PF honors Korean people’s earnest wish through generations for peace and reunification and launches various projects and activities for inter-Korean Peace with the next generation.
Inter-Korean Peace commences from ‘solidarity through cooperation’, which allows people to empathize with each other’s pains and embrace their lives.
KMH PF intends to create the Peace Zone that will lead to ‘solidarity through cooperation’ in our daily lives.
Know More About Us: https://www.kmhpf.org
