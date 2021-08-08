Statement from Sen. Rick Brattin on the Passing of Former Sen. Ed Emery

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, today issued a statement on the passing of former Sen. Ed Emery:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of Ed’s passing. He wasn’t just a public servant. He was a man of principle, a dedicated husband and father, and man deeply committed to his faith and to following God in all things. My thoughts and prayers are with Rebecca and all of Ed’s family.”