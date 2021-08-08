Submit Release
News Search

There were 59 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,200 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Sen. Rick Brattin on the Passing of Former Sen. Ed Emery

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, today issued a statement on the passing of former Sen. Ed Emery:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of Ed’s passing. He wasn’t just a public servant. He was a man of principle, a dedicated husband and father, and man deeply committed to his faith and to following God in all things. My thoughts and prayers are with Rebecca and all of Ed’s family.”

You just read:

Statement from Sen. Rick Brattin on the Passing of Former Sen. Ed Emery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.