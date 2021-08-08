Black Owned Dallas Alarm System Is the First Line of Defense for Front Line Workers

Infantry Alarms Andre Howard, Owner of Infantry Alarms

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the FBI more than 1.4 million homes are burglarized each year where “Victims of burglary offenses suffered an estimated $3.4 billion in property losses.” Some researchers estimate a burglary occurs once every 26 seconds, but one Dallas businessman has the answer to this crime wave. Meet Andre Howard owner of Infantry Alarms. The Army veteran is securing the home front for first responders, active military, veterans, and senior citizens.

Infantry Alarms is focusing on the needs of our front-line workers who are working tirelessly to protect the American way. With Infantry Alarm systems servicemen can rest at ease knowing their homes are in the watchful hands of an A+ home protection service. Seniors over 65 years old are another group which are prey for robbers and according to the Department of Justice 59% of elderly victims were attacked at or near their homes. A study conducted by the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on incarcerated thieves shows 60% of would-be burglars were deterred by alarm systems and barking dogs.

Howard, a student at Southern New Hampshire University with a heart for the community is offering this cutting-edge home protection technology at a fraction of the cost of the big boys. Infantry Alarms is a boutique service, with a well-trained group of customer service personnel whose sole focus is the needs of their clients. Dallas homeowners will breathe a sigh of relief knowing their dwellings are monitored by 24-hour surveillance cameras and the latest technical advances in-home safety detection.

With Texas ranking in the top 20 states for the number of break-ins, Infantry Alarms is positioned to protect the Big D. The Dallas-based security firm is expanding to Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Alaska in 2022.

For more information about Infantry Alarms, LLC please contact Andre Howard 972-433-6058 or info@infantryalarms.com.



