StockHunt Launches New Investment Plan for Fixed Income Financial Security Powered by AI
Using “Man and Machine” StockHunt manages, grows and protects client wealth with better and more sound investment decisionsDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StockHunt today announced the launch of its new, comprehensive fixed income investment plan with Bank Guarantee, assuring its clients’ investments through 24/7 monitoring of accounts through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
StockHunt’s mission is to make trading accessible to anyone, anywhere and to reduce market risk using innovative technology. The AI algorithms that power StockHunt’s platform enhance split second (nano) technology to support and enhance greater intelligence in stock trading.
“StockHunt’s fixed income plan is a guaranteed return plan with Bank guarantee that gives you peace of mind,” said a spokesperson for StockHunt. “Our clients have access to their real-time investment value statements, so they will know exactly what their investments will be worth at the end of each quarter. Over the last 20 years, many global investors have found it difficult to tolerate fluctuations in their portfolio, based on markets that seem to rise and fall for no real reason or because of media hype. The ups and downs of the market have put people in a position to search for investments that can help moderate volatility. That is exactly what we offer our clients.”
The spokesperson explained, “While many investors understand the benefit of diversification, the easy, safe and transparent fixed income investments we offer are a secure way to grow wealth. Investments are as safe as your money in the bank.”
StockHunt’s fixed income plan product allows investors to generate secured annual returns of up to 12 to 24% with pre-established dates. The profits are then paid directly to the investor’s beneficiary account. Individual and institutional investors are welcome to invest in these fixed income plans with initial investments backed up by a bank guarantee from Reputed bank like HSBC, Citybank, BNP Paribas or similar.
“This plan allows you to invest with a quarterly rental income 3 to 6% return earned by safe investments in guaranteed bonds securities.
StockHunt assures its clients that any market circumstances will not affect their secure income.”
For more information www.stockhunt.me or www.stockhunt.ai
PDF Brochure: https://stockhunt.me/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Stock_Hunt_Brochure_V6_Web.pdf
