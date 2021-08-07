DOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF AUG. 7 – AUG. 13

Newsroom Posted on Aug 6, 2021 in Latest News

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closures on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Ward Avenue overpass and the Palama Street offramp (Exit 20C) on Tuesday, Aug. 10, through Thursday, Aug. 12, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for bridge inspections.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU TO PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to four lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Monday night, Aug. 9, through Saturday morning, Aug. 14, for deck repairs.

Monday – Thursday nights 2 lanes closed from 6:00pm – 4:30am 3 lanes closed from 7:00pm – 4:30am 4 lanes closed from 9:00pm – 4:00am

Friday nights 2 lanes closed from 6:00pm – 9:00am 3 lanes closed from 7:00pm – 9:00am 4 lanes closed from 9:00pm – 9:00am

6) PEARL CITY TO PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts and closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the H-2 Freeway and Pearl Harbor Interchange on Sunday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement marking.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the southbound direction between Wilikina Drive and Meheula Parkway on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., for streetlight repairs.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Middle Street overpass on Wednesday night, Aug. 11, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for lighting improvements.

2) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Puuloa Road/Tripler Hospital offramp (Exit 3) from the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for lighting improvements.

3) MOANALUA

Alternating lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions between the Puuloa Road overpass and Ala Kapuna Street overpass on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/99/930) —

1) PEARL CITY

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Waiawa Road on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

2) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the westbound direction.

3) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the southbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

4) WAIANAE

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Ala Akau Street and Waianae Valley Road on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for water sampling.

5) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Saturday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 13, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the westbound direction between Nenue Street and West Hind Drive on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for manhole inspection.

2) AINA HAINA (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Waa Street and Kaimoku Street on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for trenching work, and traffic signal system installations.

Left merge lane is closed permanently on eastbound Kalanianaole Highway at the Waa Street intersection.

Left turn lane from Waa Street onto eastbound Kalanianaole Highway is temporarily closed. Motorists are advised to take Analii Street as an Alternate route.

3) HAWAII KAI

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Hawaii Kai Drive and Nawiliwili Street on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

4) KAILUA

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in the westbound direction between Auloa Road and Kamehameha Highway on Tuesday, Aug. 10, through Thursday, Aug. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming.

5) NIU VALLEY

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sewer repairs.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Weed Circle and Kahekili Highway on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HAUULA

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Imua Place and Kaipapau Loop on Wednesday, Aug. 4, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility work.

3) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) KANEOHE

Lane shifts on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for construction work.

5) NORTH SHORE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the northbound direction between Kamananui Road and Plantation Road on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

6) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Farrington Highway and Waihona Street on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

7) SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Radford Drive on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two left lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Valkenburgh Street and Paiea Street on Monday, Aug. 9, through Saturday, Aug. 14, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., for deck repairs on the H-1 Freeway.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Paiea Street and Keehi Interchange on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for pothole repairs.

3) HONOLULU

Lane closure on the Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Main Street and Aolele Street on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between River Street and Alakea Street on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and the H-1 Freeway onramp at the Keehi Interchange on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) HONOLULU

Two lane closures on the Pali Highway in both directions between Vineyard Boulevard and South Kuakini Street on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) KANEOHE

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Country Club Road and Wylie Street on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical, curb, and gutter work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) NUUANU

Lane closures on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Puiwa Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

5) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Jack Lane on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

6) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Pauoa Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical, curb, and gutter work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

7) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for striping work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

8) NUUANU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Puiwa Road and Waokanaka Street on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, over a 24-hour period, for sidewalk, curb and gutter work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

9) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Country Club Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for electrical and concrete work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

10) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Pulelehua Street and Coelho Way on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for sidewalk, curb and gutter work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

—ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Auahi Street and Ward Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for ADA mat repairs.

—VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Maunakea Street and Queen Emma Street on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

2) HONOLULU

Left lane and left turn pocket closed on Vineyard Boulevard in the westbound direction between Queen Emma Street and Nuuanu Avenue on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Left lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in the northbound direction between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for median work.

— NUUANU AVENUE —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on Nuuanu Avenue in both directions between Wylie Street and Kawananakoa Place on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— ALA NAPUNANI STREET —

1) MOANALUA

Two right lane closures on Ala Napunani Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drainage improvements.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent stoppages on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and the H-1 Freeway onramp on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Onramp closed from Aolele Street onto the westbound H-1 Freeway on Monday, Aug. 9, through Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction between Kokea Street and Auld Lane on Saturday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 13, over a 24-hour period, for sewer line work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed.

— SCHOOL STREET —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on School Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Lusitania Street on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— WYLIE STREET —

1) NUUANU

Right or left lane closure of Wylie Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Pali Highway on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— CORAL SEA ROAD —

1) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on Coral Sea Road in the eastbound direction between Long Island Street and Triploi Street on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

— FORT BARRETTE ROAD —

1) KAPOLEI

Lane closure on Fort Barrette Road in both directions in the vicinity of Kapolei Parkway on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for utility work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA

Right lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Farrington Highway on Monday, Aug. 9, through Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for manhole work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) KUNIA TO WAHIAWA

Right lane closure on Kunia Road in the southbound direction between Palawai Road and Wilikina Drive on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

— DANIEL K. INOUYE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Onramp closed to the H-1 Freeway from HNL Airport on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists will be detoured to the lower level.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

