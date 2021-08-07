DOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 7 – AUGUST 13

Newsroom Posted on Aug 6, 2021 in Latest News

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KAU (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 76 and 78, Kohala Boulevard and Ginger Blossom Lane, on Saturday, Aug. 7 through Monday, Aug. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape work.

— KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KONA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 107 and 108, Rabbit Hill Road and Old Government Road, on Saturday, Aug. 7 through Monday, Aug. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

2) KONA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 117 and 119, Kamehamalu Street and Kahoolele Street, on Saturday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 8, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road striping work.

— KANOELEHUA AVENUE (ROUTE 11) —

1) HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Kanoelehua Avenue (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 9, Macadamia Road and North Road, on Saturday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug.8, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming and culvert work.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HILO

Hawaii County has created a detour on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) at mile marker 11.2 for the closure of the Makea Stream Bridge. Motorists should exercise caution and obey signage in the work area.

2) HAMAKUA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Shoulder closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 18 and 19, Kauniho Road and Hawaii Belt Road, on Saturday, Aug. 7 through Monday, Aug. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping and tree trimming work.

3) HAMAKUA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 29 and 31, Old Mamalahoa Highway and Niupea Homestead Road, on Saturday, Aug. 7 through Monday, Aug. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

4) HAMAKUA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 35.7 and 39.8, Chopper Boulevard and Paauilo Hui Road, on Saturday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190) —

1) WAIKOLOA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 5 and 6, near Saddle Road, on Saturday, Aug. 7 through Monday, Aug. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for shoulder work.

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250) —

1) KOHALA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 3 and 8, Kohala Ranch Road and Kohala Mountain Road, on Saturday Aug. 7 through Monday, Aug. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

###