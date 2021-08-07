DOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 7 – AUGUST 13

Newsroom Posted on Aug 6, 2021 in Latest News

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) KALAHEO

Right lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the westbound direction between mile markers 8.3 and 11.8, Papalina Road and Kaumualii Highway, on Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for landscaping and tree trimming on road shoulder.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) KAPAA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY/NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 5.7 and 6.6, Kuhio Highway and Kapaa Bypass, on Sunday evening, Aug. 8, through Friday morning, Aug. 13, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for lane and shoulder work. Existing lanes will be realigned and narrowed to 10 ft. each 24 hours a day.

2) KAPAA (24/7, WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

3) KILAUEA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY/NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 19 and 21.6, Kapuna Road and Wailapa Road, on Sunday evening, Aug. 8, through Friday morning, Aug. 13, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road reconstruction and resurfacing work.

4) PRINCEVILLE

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 27.3 and 28, Kapaka Street and Ka Haku Road, on Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for restriping work. Crews will coordinate this work with the on-going Hanalei Hill access schedule.

5) HANALEI (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 1.3, Kuhio Highway and Ohiki Road, on Saturday, Aug. 7, and Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for slope stabilization work. There will be an alternating single lane closure along Kuhio Highway between the Kolopua Apartments and Hanalei Bridge during set times throughout the day.

The schedule for public access for the upcoming week will be:

Every Saturday:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

5:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. (Princeville side goes first)

Every Wednesday :

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

Beginning Aug. 4: 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

5:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. (Princeville side goes first)

Every Sunday and State Holiday:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

During access hours the highway at Hanalei Hill will be open to single lane, alternating traffic for passenger cars and light trucks. These vehicles will be escorted through the work zone by a pilot vehicle.

For full details, visit the HDOT website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/

6) HANALEI (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 1.2 and 2.4, Ohiki Road and Aku Road, on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for guardrail maintenance and culvert cleaning work.

— KUAMOO ROAD (ROUTE 580) —

1) KAPAA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Kuamoo Road (Route 580) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 6.1, Kuhio Highway and Keahua Stream, on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

