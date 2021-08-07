DOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 7 – AUGUST 13

Newsroom Posted on Aug 6, 2021 in Latest News

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) OLUWALU (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 9 and 12, Honoapiilani Highway and Ukumehame Park, on Monday evening, Aug. 9 through Tuesday morning, Aug. 10, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for Oluwalu Tunnel inspection work.

2) OLUWALU (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions near mile marker 10.3, on Monday evening, Aug. 9 through Tuesday morning, Aug. 10, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for Oluwalu Tunnel inspection work.

3) LAHAINA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 10 through Thursday, Aug. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

4) LAHAINA

Right lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction between mile markers 21 and 25.7, Lahainaluna Road and Halawai Drive, on Thursday, Aug. 12 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

5) LAHAINA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Right lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction near mile marker 25.1, Halawai Drive, on Sunday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for Island Plant Nursery work.

— KAAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Left lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.5 and 2.8, Waiale Road and Hana Highway, on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

2) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 2.8, Kaahumanu Shopping Center and Hana Highway, on Tuesday, Aug. 10 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU (DAY/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in both directions near mile marker 0.1, Main Street and Church Street intersection. Day work will take place on Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for concrete work. Night work will take place only on Thursday evening, Aug. 12 through Friday morning, Aug. 13, from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for electrical work.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) HAIKU

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 10.4 and 10.6, near Maliko Bay, on Tuesday, Aug. 10 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail maintenance work.

2) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2, Valley Isle Memorial Park and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance work.

3) HAIKU

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the westbound direction between mile markers 15 and 15.7, Heaaula Street and Hookili Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 10 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail work.

4) HAIKU TO HANA

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.9, Kaupakalua Road and Hana Beach Park, on Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance work.

5) HAIKU (24-HOUR/WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the northbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 3.2, Lupi Road and E Waipio Road, on Saturday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 13, 24-hours a day, for emergency drainage improvement work.

6) HAIKU (24-HOUR WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 11.7 and 12.9, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanu Stream, on Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 13, 24-hours a day, for rockfall mitigation work.

— NORTH KIHEI ROAD (ROUTE 310) —

1) MAALAEA

Right lane closure on N Kihei Road (Route 310) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.9, Honoapiilani Highway and Lower Maalaea Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 10 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail work.

2) KIHEI

Right lane closure on N Kihei Road (Route 310) in the westbound direction between mile markers 3.5 and 3.6, Honoapiilani Highway and Lower Maalaea Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 10 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail work.

— KEKAULIKE AVENUE (ROUTE 377) —

1) KULA

Single lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the northbound direction near mile marker 6.6, Kamehameiki Road, on Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for Kamehameiki Road water tie in work.

