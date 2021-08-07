Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of 3rd Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, August 6, 2021, in the 900 block of 3rd Street, Southwest.

At approximately 1:46 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a gun and shot the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the pictures below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.