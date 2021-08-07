Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Los Angeles Police Department Officer 8.6.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles Police Department Officer Becky Strong:

“Jennifer and I extend our deepest condolences to Officer Strong’s family, friends and fellow members of the Los Angeles Police Department during this difficult time. Officer Strong selflessly dedicated 27 years to protecting and serving the community of Los Angeles and will forever be remembered.”

Officer Strong, 57, passed away on August 2, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19. A member of the Los Angeles Police Department since 1994, Officer Strong was most recently assigned to the South Traffic Division.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Wagner, a retired California Highway Patrol Sergeant. Officer Strong’s stepdaughter, Janae Baker, is a California Highway Patrol Public Safety Dispatcher assigned to the Los Angeles Communications Center.

In honor of Officer Strong, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

