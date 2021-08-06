Gov. Cooper Signs Executive Order Extending Health Care Regulatory Waivers to Address COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Today, Governor Cooper signed Executive Order 225, extending certain DHHS regulatory waivers to facilitate the provision of health care and vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As our state’s COVID trends move in the wrong direction, it’s critical that we continue to do all that we can to support our hospitals and health care facilities, ensuring they have the ability to provide the best care possible for patients,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

Under Executive Orders Nos. 130 and 139, which have been subsequently extended and amended, flexibility was given in the licensure and regulation of hospitals to ensure that hospitals have the ability to quickly and fully respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Executive Order No. 225 allows for additional medical professionals to provide COVID-19 vaccinations in North Carolina.

The Council of State concurred with the Order today.

