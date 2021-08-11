Philanthropist Zack Singh of San Francisco Discusses the Importance of Project Open Hand
Philanthropist Zack Singh of San Francisco discussed the mission and importance of Project Open Hand.
So many critically ill people do not have access to the healthy foods they need”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Open Hand is nourishing communities around San Francisco and Oakland through life-changing volunteer efforts. Philanthropist Zack Singh of San Francisco volunteers in numerous ways throughout the San Francisco area. He serves as part of the kitchen staff for Project Open Hand and recently discussed why this program is so important for these communities.
"I've been through my share of hardships, and that's part of why I find it so important to help others," Zack Singh of San Francisco said. "Project Open Hand is an excellent way for me to help those in my community who are facing hardships right now. I hope to help them come out of these difficult situations, so they can lead successful lives, similar to what I was able to do."
Zack Singh from San Francisco explained that Project Open Hand was created to help improve the health and quality of life of those in the community. The program and the volunteers running it provide nutritional meals to individuals who are vulnerable or sick. The program has been able to educate many individuals in the community about the importance of well-rounded meals and how food can truly serve as medicine.
"So many critically ill people do not have access to the healthy foods they need," Zack Singh of San Francisco said. "This may because they don't have enough money or because they don't have an ability to get to the store and prepare healthful meals. We see it as our duty to get healthy meals into the hands of these people, so they're not forced to eat meals that could make them even more ill."
Project Open Hand makes it easy for individuals in need to access these meals. They or their loved ones can go online to learn more about the organization's wellness programs and how they can receive meals designed by registered dietitians. Those who enter the program are consistently provided with nutritious meals that have been medically-tailored to suit their needs. These meals are then delivered to the individual's home. Anyone in need can download an application on the OpenHand.org website.
"At Project Open Hand, we deliver more than 2,500 nutritional meals to people in need every day," Zack Singh of San Francisco said. "One day, we'd like to be able to provide these meals for all the critically ill individuals in the community who do not have access to such foods."
Singh stated that the organization has also begun providing nutritional groceries to more than 200 individuals per day. These individuals are able to visit one of two grocery centers to acquire foods that have been carefully selected for their life-sustaining properties.
Learn more about Project Open Hand and what you can do to help this organization reach more individuals at OpenHand.org.
