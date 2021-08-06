Submit Release
Czech and Ghanaian dancers at University of Ghana and Madina market

Embassy of the Czech Republic in Accra Download logo

The dancers from Czech festival “Tanec Praha” and from Ghana Dance Ensemble performed jointly on 3 August at the University of Ghana and on 4 August 2021 at the Madina market their choreography titled “Eymen – Point ov View”

The performance is a result of a yearlong cultural project between both groups, which tries to answer universal questions about life and death and the related cultural attitudes and traditional concepts thereof within the Ghanaian and Czech societies. The dance performance builds on interviews with multiple people from both countries to show various points of view at the very same questions.

The event of “Tanec Praha” and the University of Ghana was also supported by the Czech Embassy, the Czech Ministry of Culture and the City of Prague.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Czech Republic in Accra.

