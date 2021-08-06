Paving Next Week on Route 222 (Prince Street) in City of Lancaster, Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that paving is scheduled for next week on Route 222 (Prince Street) in the City of Lancaster, Lancaster County.

Starting Wednesday, August 11, the contractor will place leveling and wearing courses on Prince Street within the project limits. The contractor will work from 6:30 AM to 6:30 PM through Friday, August 13, then the following week during those same hours from Monday, August 16, to Wednesday, August 18.

Work will begin at the northern end of the project near West James Street and progress south to the city limits.

Lane restrictions will be in place. Motorists should expect delays. Parking restrictions will be in place through the length of the project.

This work is part of a 1.6-mile project consisting of Superpave overlay, milling, base replacement, ADA curb ramps, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 222 (Prince Street) from E. Frederick Street to Greenwood Avenue.

Allan Myers, LP, of Malvern, PA is the prime contractor on this $1,404,279 project. Work is expected to be completed by October 29, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

