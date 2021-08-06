Court of Appeals Modifies Rules for In-Person Oral Arguments in August

Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, the North Carolina Court of Appeals will modify its rules for in-person oral arguments held during the weeks of August 9 and August 23. The court sessions currently scheduled to be held in-person will proceed as planned, but attendance will be limited. Only parties and attorneys directly involved in the cases being argued will be allowed to enter the Court of Appeals building to attend the arguments.

“We regret that we must limit public attendance to these court sessions, but limiting attendance will give the parties to the cases and judges the benefit of in-person arguments while helping to protect everyone’s health,” said Chief Judge Donna Stroud. “The Court will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation daily and, based upon developments, will determine if any limitations on attendance or other restrictions are necessary for future court sessions in September and beyond.”

All arguments will be available by livestream to safely allow the public full access to the sessions.

The livestream for each case will start when the argument begins and will be available for viewing at http://govu.us/nc-coa-oral-arguments.