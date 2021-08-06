STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

VSP releases identities, additional information on fatal police shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Vt. (Friday, Aug. 6, 2021) — As the investigation continues into Thursday’s fatal police shooting of a man in Hartford, the Vermont State Police is releasing the identities of those involved and providing new information about the case.

The Hartford Police Officer who was attacked and subsequently fired his duty weapon is Cpl. Eric Clifford, a 12-year veteran of the Hartford Police Department. His department photo is attached to this release.

The deceased man is identified as Joseph John Howard, 35, of Bradford. An autopsy performed by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington identified the cause of his death as gunshot wounds to the chest, and the manner of death as homicide – shot by law enforcement. Howard had no prior involvements with the Hartford Police Department and was not known to the agency.

The homeowner who called 911 is Michael Martin, 68, who lives at the Paula Street address where the incident took place. Investigators have determined that Martin called police to report that Howard, whom he did not know, showed up at Martin’s residence shortly after he returned home, confronted Martin in his driveway, causing him to fear for his safety, and refused to leave the property.

State police investigators are continuing their work on the case Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. When the investigation is complete, police will turn over the case to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of Cpl. Clifford’s use of deadly force. The Windsor County State’s Attorney’s Office has recused itself from the matter.

***Update No. 1, 9:50 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021***

The investigation is continuing Thursday night by the Vermont State Police into the fatal officer-involved shooting by a member of the Hartford Police Department that occurred earlier in the day.

The deceased subject is a white man believed to be in his 30s. The names of those involved will be released as the investigation progresses.

According to preliminary information gathered by investigators, the case began when Hartford police received a 911 call at about 1:30 p.m. from an individual who reported that a person he did not know was creating a disturbance outside the caller’s home on Paula Street. When the responding Hartford officer arrived on scene, the subject ignored the officer’s directions and charged at the officer, who deployed pepper spray at the subject that was unsuccessful in subduing him. The subject attacked the officer, and while they were both on the ground the subject repeatedly punched the officer in the head and strangled him. The officer fired his service weapon, fatally injuring the subject. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The officer was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and discharged later Thursday night. He is on administrative leave per standard Hartford Police Department policy.

The body of the deceased man will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and for additional testing such as toxicology.

State police detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including interviewing witnesses, reviewing available video such as police-worn body-camera video, and processing the crime scene.

Police will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

***Initial news release, 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hartford, Vermont, by a member of the Hartford Police Department that occurred Thursday afternoon, Aug. 5, 2021.

The subject is deceased. The officer was injured.

The Vermont State Police is leading the investigation into the police shooting, as is standard practice in Vermont.

The investigation is in its earliest stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, the victim services director and the PIO, are responding to the scene and working on the case. The Hartford Police Department is providing assistance.

No additional information is available. State police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -