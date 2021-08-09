HEALTH INTERRUPTED PODCAST CO-HOSTED BY MISS AMERICA 2012 LAURA KAEPPELER CELEBRATES INAUGURAL SEASON
~Twenty-five inspiring and motivating stories about real people with real health interruptions~
"Health Interrupted” is a community where we support, encourage, and inspire our listeners to live their healthiest life.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Kaeppeler, Miss America 2012, is thrilled to announce the conclusion of the Health Interrupted Podcast’s first season, featuring an interview with world-class ‘Soul Surfer’ Bethany Hamilton.
— Laura Kaeppeler, Miss America 2012 and co-host of podcast
Kaeppeler co-hosts the podcast with celebrity fitness trainer Gina Lombardi, and together have uncovered inspiring stories from real people discussing how they’ve overcome health interruptions in their lives.
Featuring guests like Clint Malarchuk (NHL goalie, tragic accident and suicide survivor and now mental health advocate), Stephani Victor (actress turned Paralympic Gold Medalist), Cory Smith (aka Miracle Man and survivor of four brain surgeries after a basketball injury), Bryan Anderson (American Veteran of the Iraq War and triple amputee), the finale celebrated the milestone 25th episode with great tips and an amazing Call to Action from Bethany Hamilton.
Bethany Hamilton has become a source of inspiration to millions through her story of determination, faith, and hope. At 13, Bethany lost her left arm to a 14-foot tiger shark, which seemed to end her career as a rising surf star. One month after the attack, Bethany returned to the water and had won her first national title within two years. In 2007, she realized her dream of surfing professionally, and since then, her story has been told in a New York Times best-selling autobiography and the 2011 film, Soul Surfer. You can also watch her documentary called UNSTOPPABLE on Netflix. Bethany is involved in numerous charitable efforts, including her own foundation, Friends of Bethany, which reaches out to amputees and youth, encouraging and offering hope to overcome through Jesus Christ. Using her platform as a professional athlete to promote living a fit and healthy lifestyle, she authored Body and Soul in 2014. Bethany's latest project, Unstoppable, a surf documentary that showcases her as one of the best women surfers in the world, was released theatrically in the USA on July 12, 2019, accompanied by a photo book and a children's book. Passionate about helping young women be unstoppable in life and faith, Bethany has launched a new website and online course for sharing content and facilitating connections. Her greatest joy is being a wife and mother, and she continues to touch and inspire lives globally as a professional surfer and motivational speaker.
You can listen to Health Interrupted Podcast on any audio streaming platform and Healthintrruptedpodcast.com. It is available on iTunes Podcasts, Spotify, GooglePlay, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music, and Audible (July 28, 2021). Every Wednesday, you can check out a new episode with the ladies as they talk to real people who achieved wellness despite health setbacks big and small, as well as experts who reveal their secrets to optimal health. If you're struggling to get your health back on track or already have a solid health plan but are looking for tips and bio hacks, this podcast is for you.
Health Interrupted is a community that supports, encourages, and inspires all of our listeners to live their healthiest life. They get down to the grit of the matter and share usable information in all areas of wellness, nutrition, fitness, workouts, mental and spiritual health, and of course, products they love that add value to your life!
About Laura Kaeppeler:
Laura Marie Kaeppeler is a nationally recognized performer, advocate for at-risk youth, and inspirational speaker, originally hailing from Kenosha, Wisconsin. In 2012, Laura Kaeppeler became the 86th woman to be crowned Miss America and the second Miss America from Wisconsin. As Miss America, Laura became the Goodwill Ambassador for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and her platform, Advocating for Children of Incarcerated Parents. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Miss America Organization that has stood for glamour and made Miss America a part of our national identity.
An acclaimed classical vocalist, Laura has been a featured soloist with orchestras across the country and has performed the national anthem at numerous sold-out venues, including Angel Stadium, Lambeau Field, Miller Park, Wrigley Field, and Yankee Stadium. Laura has also performed for members of the United States Armed Forces and their families with the USO. Laura is passionate about advocating for children of incarcerated parents and has been invited to speak at The White House and partner with organizations including the U.S. Dream Academy, Big Brothers & Big Sisters of America, Operation Open Arms, and others.
Laura Kaeppeler is a 2010 graduate of Carthage College in Kenosha, WI, and holds a bachelor's degree in Music and Vocal Performance. You can follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/laurakaeppeler
About Gina Lombardi:
Gina Lombardi is a celebrated personal trainer, media personality, inspirational speaker, author, T.V. show host, and podcaster. With over 60,000 hours of one-on-one personal coaching, including many high-profile celebrities and entertainment executives, and nearly 30 years of media coverage, Gina is one of the most sought-after wellness experts around the globe.
An accomplished author, Gina wrote the books "How to be Successful as a Personal Trainer," "The Stability Ball Quick Series," and "Deadline Fitness," which reveals her signature health and diet programs used with celebrity clients when time is of the essence. She was also a contributing editor for msnbc.com's Celebrity Fit List.
Gina is the creator/host of Fit Nation, the only investigative reporting show on Discovery Health. A frequent health expert and contributor to many entertainment/talk shows, she has been featured on The Talk and EXTRA! as a "lifechanger," sharing her results-driven exercise tips for shaping the body. For more information, visit https://healthinterruptedpodcast.com/gina-lombardi/
Shaili Priya/ Waylon Sizemore
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
shaili@allenmediastrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn