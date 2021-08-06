OnlineBookClub.org Announces ‘Chameleons’ by Onyx Gold as August 2021 Book of the Month

Discussions about the book will be held 24/7 on the platform’s lively and free-to-use forums.

MANCHESTER, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnlineBookClub.org is pleased to announce its August 2021 book of the month and discussion will be focused on Chameleons, by Onyx Gold.Founded in 2006, OnlineBookClub.org is one of the most extensive and free resources and communities for book lovers on the Internet. The platform values diversity and friendliness to promote safe, healthy, and engaging discussions about a wide variety of books, with community forums being accessible worldwide, 24/7.In the platform’s most recent news, OnlineBookClub.org is informing readers it has chosen its book of the month for August 2021 – Chameleons, by Onyx Gold. Chameleons is a thrilling story of family, revenge, murder, and erotic passion that follows an ambitious young literary agent, Zia, who finds herself in a love triangle with a wholesome southern attorney – and a captivating British author who just happens to be her client.“We’ve had many requests for Chameleon to be included in our book of the month discussions,” says founder of the site, Scott Hughes. “Readers describe the book as being gritty, steamy, and suspenseful, making it a wonderful choice for our amazing community. We look forward to seeing the forum discussions begin!”Though the platform is already incredibly popular, what sets OnlineBookClub.org apart from other online resources is not just its inclusive online community, but also the fact that the site is 100% free to use. This means that anyone interested in accessing the site’s information and forums can do so without expense. Additionally, any user may start their own discussion about any book of their choice, should they wish to do so.For more information about OnlineBookClub.org, or to join, please visit https://onlinebookclub.org/ About OnlineBookClub.orgOnlineBookClub.org was created in 2006 as a way to participate in international discussion forums for book lovers from around the world. Since its inception, the website has seen tremendous growth, with over two million subscribers today.