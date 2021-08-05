2021-08-05 14:29:21.52 Kansas City Man Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

Submit Release
Simon Tesfamariam of Kansas City became the latest Missouri Lottery player to win one of five $50,000 prizes on a “Stacks of Cash” Scratchers ticket.

Tesfamariam purchased the winning ticket at Sunny’s Liquor & Tobacco, 3921 N.W. Barry Road, in Kansas City.

Stacks of Cash” is a $10 game with over $24.2 million in unclaimed prizes, including two more prizes of $50,000 and a top prize of $1 million.

In FY20, players in Jackson County won more than $91.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $36.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

