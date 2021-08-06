Page Hollow Road in Glade Township, Warren County Remains Closed

​Page Hollow Road (Route 1025) in Glade Township, Warren County remains closed to through traffic following flood damage last month.

A detour is posted using Cobham Park Road (Route 1013), Irvindale Road (Route 1023), Jackson Avenue (Route 2021), and Scandia Road (Route 1019).

The closure is expected to remain in place until September 10, 2021, due to the extended timeline needed to get the necessary materials to make the repairs.

Repairs to the roadway will be completed by PennDOT employees from the Warren County facility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

