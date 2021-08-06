Submit Release
News Search

There were 394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,012 in the last 365 days.

Herbicide treatment to help reforestation efforts in Hibbing

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will begin herbicide treatment on select state lands in the Hibbing Forestry Administrative Area to ready the sites for reforestation efforts. Applications totaling 335 acres across six sites will begin around August 10th and continue through approximately August 30th.

“Herbicides will be sprayed to reduce woody vegetation that would otherwise compete with the newly planted tree seedlings,” said Dave Larson, NE Silviculture Program Lead. “This gives the tree seedlings a better chance to grow and survive.”

Signs will be posted on all herbicide treatment sites. Adjacent landowners within a quarter mile of the treatment sites will be notified by mail.

In following DNR herbicide application guidelines, herbicides will not be applied within 100 feet of any waterbody.

The DNR plants trees on state lands to reforest harvested areas, provide wildlife habitat, protect watersheds, sequester carbon and maintain healthy state forests. Part of the reforestation process involves applying herbicides to an area prior to or following tree planting. DNR foresters determine the right tree species for the site and private contractors do the actual planting.

This past spring in the Hibbing Area, the Division of Forestry planted 126,000 seedlings on 170 acres.

More information about how the DNR manages Minnesota’s forests can be found at www.mndnr.gov/forestry.

You just read:

Herbicide treatment to help reforestation efforts in Hibbing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.