Pro-gard Products Announces Their Newest Product, the Cargo Storage Floor for the 2021 Chevy Tahoe Vehicle

Pro-gard Cargo Storage Floor for the 2021 Tahoe

The new Cargo Storage Floor is yet another great solution for law enforcement officers offering more convenience and security. ” — Mike Navarro, President, Pro-gard Products, LLC

NOBLESVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro-gard™ Products, LLC., a Castleray Company, a leading manufacturer and supplier of law enforcement vehicle safety equipment, is excited to announce their newest product, the Cargo Storage Floor for the 2021 Chevy Tahoe vehicle.

The new Cargo Storage Floor, a three-compartment storage system, expands the cargo area allowing officers to stow a wide range of equipment, weapons, and electronics. It creates an elevated floor in the cargo area, providing the convenience to readily store and access gear and weapons. The three unique hinged storage compartments are installed with push-button latches to easily open and close each compartment as needed.

Providing three unique storing options in the cargo area of the 2021 Chevy Tahoe, the Cargo Storage Floor is easy to install and securely mounts directly to the floor using existing OEM mounting points. It fastens directly to the floor and works with or without a Pro-gard Cargo Barrier and works with OEM seats in the PPV/SSV models. Made of powder-coated 14 gauge steel, each compartment is equipped with push-button latches. The first compartment is for locking and securing weapons or gear. The second compartment stores duty gear or other equipment, and the third compartment houses electronics with a removable electronics tray.

“The new Cargo Storage Floor is yet another great solution for law enforcement officers offering more convenience and security. We continue to design and manufacture products that meet the needs of our officers especially when it comes to efficiency and reliability. Our engineering team continually strives to advance our products and solutions in an ever-evolving industry. We are proud of this latest product we’ve added to our already extensive line-up of products,” states Mike Navarro, President, Pro-gard Products.

About Pro-gard™ Products, LLC.

Pro-gard™ Products, LLC., a Castleray Company, was established in 1968, with one mission in mind, to build a better protective product for the officer during prisoner transports. We provide the safest, most durable law enforcement products designed to perform on the open road. We proudly offer our products throughout North America as well as many foreign markets. Pro-gard's corporate office is located in Noblesville, IN. For more information, visit www.pro-gard.com