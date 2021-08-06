Submit Release
RELEASE: Air Permit Renewal Issued for University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued a renewal of the Title V air permit for The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. This permitting action also consolidates three additional applications for modification of the facility.

After a comprehensive public process, including a public comment period and public hearing, and EPA Region 4 review, Division staff thoroughly considered the comments received on the draft permit and incorporated changes as recommended by the Hearing Officer.  The final permit adds monitoring, recordkeeping, and reporting requirements to ensure compliance with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides as a result of updated modeling.

The final permit, final permit review, and environmental justice report are available on the Department’s webpage here.

 

