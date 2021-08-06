Fairfield Judge Reelected to National Mental Health Board

Judge Joyce Campbell will continue her work with the NAMI national Board of Directors for another three years.

Fairfield Municipal Court Judge Joyce Campbell will continue her work among the nation’s leaders in enhancing mental health awareness, standards, and access to treatment.

Judge Campbell was recently reelected to a three-year term on the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) national Board of Directors. NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to the well-being of Americans affected by mental illness.

Serving this past year as the board’s first vice president, Judge Campbell is the only judicial representative on the 16-person panel, which predominantly features mental health practitioners and administrators.

“I am honored and humbled to serve for another three years,” said Judge Campbell. “I’ve enjoyed every moment I’ve spent on the board.”

On the bench since 1999, Judge Campbell was among the first jurists in the state to establish a mental health court. Her “Treatment Alternative Court (TAC)” program has operated since January 2001. Like other specialized dockets certified by the Ohio Supreme Court, TAC holds participants accountable while addressing underlying causes of their mental health issues.

Judge Campbell also serves as the president for the NAMI Ohio Board of Directors, the chair of the Ohio Judicial Conference, and a member of the Supreme Court’s Commission on Specialized Dockets.

“It brings me great joy to see improvement within access and quality of mental health services to anyone who needs it,” said Judge Campbell. “I wish to continue this extremely important work to fulfill our mission and live up to our values for all individuals and their families affected by mental illness.”