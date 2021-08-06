Lakewood University Set to Host Webinar for Steve Harvey and John C. Maxwell’s New Course – Interpersonal Communication

The webinar will be held on September 7th, 2021, at 7pm EST.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lakewood University is excited to announce it will be hosting a highly anticipated webinar for Steve Harvey and John C. Maxwell’s latest course entitled Interpersonal Communication.Lakewood University is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides worldwide distance education for business, medical, and legal professions. The university provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned in a short period of time. Since its inception in 1998, Lakewood University has been a world leader in setting new standards of excellence in education.In the university’s most recent news, Lakewood University will be hosting what is sure to be one of its most exciting collaborations to date – Interpersonal Communication, a course created and delivered by renowned personalities, Steve Harvey and John C. Maxwell. During the pre-course webinar held on September 7th, 2021, prospective students will learn more about what the course will offer and other critical pieces of necessary information.“We are very pleased to offer our students this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will provide them with key elements of being a successful communicator in multiple contexts,” says founder and President of Lakewood University, Tanya Haggins. “Students will learn the basics of communication principles and concepts and include a variety of topics including intercultural issues, conflict management, and communicating in groups and in public. Student learning will be enriched through the integration of the Elevate Your Communication curriculum, developed and designed by John Maxwell and Steve Harvey themselves.”Further details about the event will be released before September 7th, 2021.For more information about Lakewood University, please visit https://lakewood.edu/ About Lakewood UniversityLakewood University is a 100% accredited online college offering MBA, Bachelor’s, and Associate degrees, as well as certified programs in the medical, information technology, business, and legal fields. The university’s mission is to improve the quality of life of its students by providing excellent, affordable, and in-demand educational programs using various distance learning methods.Lakewood University enrolls students year-round, enabling them to immediately begin their program of choice at a time that is right for them. Hundreds of students across the world have enrolled in Lakewood’s globally recognized programs.