Yellowstone and Mon-Dak bridges are scheduled for inspection next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin routine inspections of two bridges located in the western part of the state Tuesday, August 10.

The Yellowstone Bridge, located on North Dakota Highway 200 near Cartwright, is scheduled for August 10 and the Mon-Dak Bridge, located on ND 58 near Buford, is scheduled for August 11.

The inspections will take place from approximately 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CDT each day. During this time, a 16-foot width restriction will be in place.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and short delays are expected. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at times and flaggers will be present.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.