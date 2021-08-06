Tutus Holdings, Inc Appoints James Knapp Chairman
TUTUS HOLDINGS, INC, a biopharmaceutical investment corporation actively acquiring genomics, manufacturing, CPG companies, appoints James Knapp as Chairman.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TUTUS HOLDINGS, INC, a biopharmaceutical investment corporation actively acquiring genomics, manufacturing, consumer product goods companies, yesterday announced the appointment of James Knapp as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Knapp is an experience pharmaceutical chairman with experience in drug development. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors (CBO) at Insitu Biologics, a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of INSB200, an opioid-free long-lasting product for peri-operative pain control.
"I'm excited to welcome James, as he is our first step in assembling a world-class board of directors," said Jon Wood, CEO, and Co-founder, TUTUS HOLDINGS. James has a track record of active leadership within a heavily regulated industry. As our investment strategy comes to fruition, we require board members with tremendous depth of knowledge in financial transactions, genomics, manufacturing operations, and consumer products goods, all under the auspices of a heavily regulated environment. James will be instrumental, and I look forward to working closely with him."
"Jame's track record in pharmaceutical board leadership, combined with his financial industry experience, will be invaluable as we develop our portfolio pipeline," said Andrew Heaberlin, CFO, and Co-founder, TUTUS HOLDINGS, INC. "James is an expert in financial partnering while leading the board of a pharmaceutical company to achieve pre-clinical and funding success. We are fortunate to have his guidance as we assemble our strategic portfolio."
"I am excited to join TUTUS HOLDINGS's board of directors and work alongside its experienced team of scientists and leaders in both M&A, genomics, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and CPG," said Mr. Knapp. "I have had the good fortune to collaborate with strong teams on the development of therapeutics. I look forward to offering lessons learned from those experiences to support TUTUS HOLDING's board of directors and leadership in advancing its objectives."
Before his TUTUS HOLDINGS appointment, Mr. Knapp has served on the Board of InSitu since May of 2015, becoming Chairman of the Board in 2018. James, CRPC, CFP, APMA is the President of Heritage Wealth Architects, a financial advisory firm James founded in 2012. James is responsible for leading all aspects of the firm. Earlier in his career, as a CFP, James led a franchise for one of the largest financial planning firms in the country. James specializes in advising executives, small business owners, and high net-worth individuals concerned with tax-planning, compensation, buying, growing, or selling their businesses. James is a Business Management graduate of Luther College and lives in St. Paul, where he enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, hunting, fishing, , and playing golf.
