Milengo Recognized Among the 100 Leading Language Service Providers in the World
EINPresswire.com/ -- The language services and technology industry includes more than 27,000 players worldwide, ranging from boutique local agencies to large global companies. This diverse group of language service providers (LSPs) and translation technology vendors adds up to a multi-billion-dollar global industry. Based on 2020 verified revenues, independent market research firm CSA Research has named Milengo as one of the providers leading the delivery of language services globally, ranking it as the 97th largest LSP in the world and the 21st largest in Europe.
Milengo is an ISO 17100-certified language provider with over 30 years of industry experience. The company channels its strong focus on consultancy to help renowned global brands succeed in challenging international markets, translating products and services into the languages their customers speak every day.
Milengo CEO, Roman Kotzsch is delighted: “We are proud to see Milengo recognized among the 100 leading LSPs in the world. This achievement is also a testament to the company’s success in repositioning itself in the age of AI and machine translation, bringing smart efficiency to the way companies tackle localization.”
LSPs and language technology developers support global experiences in other languages, delivering essential translation, interpreting, and localization outsourcing capabilities to organizations and individuals around the world.
“People worldwide prefer consuming information in their own language. Meeting this expectation fuels an indispensable multi-billion-dollar industry of language service and technology providers that keeps growing to support global digital transformation, help companies and governments improve customer experience, and respond to continuing globalization,” says Dr. Donald A. DePalma, CSA Research’s Chief Research Officer.
Study Methodology
CSA Research uses structured and documented methodologies to ensure independent and reliable data-driven research for language service providers, technology vendors, global enterprises, and investors. The rankings of the largest suppliers are based on confirmed revenue from 2020. This is the 17th year CSA Research has studied the language services industry and the first year that Milengo has joined the rankings.
Included in CSA Research’s global market study is the ranking of the largest 186 language services and translation technology providers, ranked globally as well as across eight regions.
About Milengo
Founded in 1991, Milengo has built a strong reputation in empowering companies to internationalize their product portfolios – from ambitious unicorns such as Celonis and Snowflake to mature tech players including Infor and Infineon. Milengo focuses on the IT, hardware, mechanical engineering, and e-commerce sectors, and is well-versed in the requirements particular to these markets: industry-specific expertise, speed, and cost-efficiency. Visit www.milengo.com to find out more.
About CSA Research
CSA Research, formerly Common Sense Advisory, is an independent market research company specialized in the language services industry. It provides data-based research on globalization, internationalization, localization, interpreting, and translation technology. http://www.csa-research.com | @CSA_Research
