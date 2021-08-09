Submit Release
News Search

There were 112 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,204 in the last 365 days.

Milengo Recognized Among the 100 Leading Language Service Providers in the World

Milengo_ranked_top_100_lsp_worldwide

CSA features Milengo in its prestigious ranking for the first time

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The language services and technology industry includes more than 27,000 players worldwide, ranging from boutique local agencies to large global companies. This diverse group of language service providers (LSPs) and translation technology vendors adds up to a multi-billion-dollar global industry. Based on 2020 verified revenues, independent market research firm CSA Research has named Milengo as one of the providers leading the delivery of language services globally, ranking it as the 97th largest LSP in the world and the 21st largest in Europe.   

Milengo is an ISO 17100-certified language provider with over 30 years of industry experience. The company channels its strong focus on consultancy to help renowned global brands succeed in challenging international markets, translating products and services into the languages their customers speak every day.

Milengo CEO, Roman Kotzsch is delighted: “We are proud to see Milengo recognized among the 100 leading LSPs in the world. This achievement is also a testament to the company’s success in repositioning itself in the age of AI and machine translation, bringing smart efficiency to the way companies tackle localization.”

LSPs and language technology developers support global experiences in other languages, delivering essential translation, interpreting, and localization outsourcing capabilities to organizations and individuals around the world.

“People worldwide prefer consuming information in their own language. Meeting this expectation fuels an indispensable multi-billion-dollar industry of language service and technology providers that keeps growing to support global digital transformation, help companies and governments improve customer experience, and respond to continuing globalization,” says Dr. Donald A. DePalma, CSA Research’s Chief Research Officer.

Study Methodology 
CSA Research uses structured and documented methodologies to ensure independent and reliable data-driven research for language service providers, technology vendors, global enterprises, and investors. The rankings of the largest suppliers are based on confirmed revenue from 2020. This is the 17th year CSA Research has studied the language services industry and the first year that Milengo has joined the rankings.

Included in CSA Research’s global market study is the ranking of the largest 186 language services and translation technology providers, ranked globally as well as across eight regions.

About Milengo
Founded in 1991, Milengo has built a strong reputation in empowering companies to internationalize their product portfolios – from ambitious unicorns such as Celonis and Snowflake to mature tech players including Infor and Infineon. Milengo focuses on the IT, hardware, mechanical engineering, and e-commerce sectors, and is well-versed in the requirements particular to these markets: industry-specific expertise, speed, and cost-efficiency. Visit www.milengo.com to find out more.

About CSA Research
CSA Research, formerly Common Sense Advisory, is an independent market research company specialized in the language services industry. It provides data-based research on globalization, internationalization, localization, interpreting, and translation technology. http://www.csa-research.com | @CSA_Research 

Melina Koycheva
Milengo
+49 30 47375996
melina.koycheva@milengo.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Milengo Recognized Among the 100 Leading Language Service Providers in the World

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.