Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market – By Derived Cell Type (Hepatocytes, Fibroblasts, Keratinocytes, Amniotic, Others), By Application (Academic Research, Drug Discovery And Toxicity Studies, Regenerative Medicine, Gene & Cell Therapy), By End-User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories) And By Region – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the induced pluripotent stem cell market is expected to grow from $2,223.5 million in 2020 to $3,362.1 million in 2025 at a rate of 8.6%. The iPSC market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 and reach $4,547.7 million in 2030. An increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of the induced pluripotent stem cell market.

The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market consists of sales of induced pluripotent stem cells and related services. Induced pluripotent stem cells are the regenerated form of stem cells, which are produced from an existing adult cell, such as hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes, and neurons. Induced pluripotent stem cell are derived from somatic cells such as skin or blood cells that have been reprogrammed, by ectopic introduction of transcriptional factor genes, back into an embryonic-like pluripotent state that enables the development of an unlimited source of any type of human cell needed for therapeutic purposes.

Trends In The Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market

Extensive research is being conducted on the use of induced pluripotent stem cells to treat Parkinson’s disease (PD). Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects nerve cells involved in releasing dopamine. The reprogramming of mature cells from the skin into induced pluripotent nerve cells which can produce dopamine can be a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease. In 2018, researchers from Kyoto University, Japan transplanted iPSC’s into the brain of a patient with PD which will act as precursors for nerve cells to produce dopamine.

Major companies operating in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market are undertaking strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships for product innovation to sustain in the increasingly competitive market. Companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, and in or out-licensing deals. For instance, in November 2020, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc., a US-based developer and manufacturer of human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) announced that it has entered into a worldwide agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc., a US-based GMP iPSC manufacturer. With the partnership, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics grants Lonza a non-exclusive right to use their patents related to iPSC generation and Lonza grants FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics expanded use of its non-exclusive license to its innovative Nucleofector™ technology and leverage both companies’ expertise and technologies for the generation of human-induced pluripotent stem cells through licensing agreements.

Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market Segments:

The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is segmented by derived cell type, by application, by end-use industry and by geography.

By Derived Cell Type: Hepatocytes, Fibroblast, Keratinocytes, Amniotic Cells, Others

By Application: Academic Research, Drug Discovery And Toxicity Studies, Cell & Gene Therapy, Regenerative Medicine

By End-User: Research Laboratories, Hospitals

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market, induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market share, induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market players, induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market segments and geographies, induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market Organizations Covered: Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Takara Bio Inc., ViaCyte, Fate Therapeutics

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

