Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Driven By Growing Menopausal Population And Aging Population

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hormonal replacement therapy drugs such as Estrogen, Progestin, and others are used to treat medical conditions caused due to menopausal conditions. According to a report by The Indian Menopause Society, New Delhi, in India there are 65 million women over the menopausal age affected with menopausal symptoms. According to European Menopause and Andropause Society (EMAS) report, women aged over 60 are expected to reach over 1 billion by 2050. In South Korea, the female population is expected to exceed the male population by 2060, out of which 59.6% of the female population is expected to suffer from postmenopausal symptoms. Thus, the growing population suffering from menopausal symptoms and the aging population drive the market for hormonal replacement therapy drugs market.

The global drug for hormonal replacement therapy market size is expected to grow from $14.76 billion in 2020 to $14.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.8%. The slow growth is mainly due to deferring treatments that led to a fall in the demand for drugs. The hormone replacement therapy drugs market size expected to reach $16.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.

The drug for hormonal replacement therapy market consists of sales of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy and related services. The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy are used to treat patients with growth hormone deficiency caused due to conditions such as dwarfism or menopause (a condition that describes changes a woman goes through when her menstruating cycle stops). The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy help to replace low-level hormones from the body, maintain growth hormone deficiency and prevent women from vaginal dryness, mood swings, weakening of bones, and others.

Major players with HRT drugs market shares are Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, and Eli Lilly and Company.

TBRC’s drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market report is segmented by therapy type into estrogen replacement therapy, human growth hormone (HGH) replacement therapy, thyroid replacement therapy, testosterone replacement therapy; by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies; by application into hypothyroidism, male hypogonadism, growth hormone deficiency, menopause, others; by route of administration into oral, parental, others.

