Direct Mail Marketing Statistics 2021 Shows Growth From Tangible Benefits Of This Advertising

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The benefits associated with direct mail advertising contribute to the growth of the direct mail advertising market. The major benefits associated with direct mail advertising include a high read rate, response rate, and personalization. The tangible benefits that direct mail offers along with the facility that personal and special messages can be delivered to the target customers, builds trust in customers. Also, direct mail tends to have a longer shelf life than email or digital marketing. According to the Postary (Postcard Marketing & Direct Mail Platform), the average response rate of the direct mail is around 2.7% - 4.4%, while the email has around 0.6%, which is comparatively very low. The average open rate varies between 57.5% – 85%, and the average return on investment is $4.09 (£3.22) for $1.27 (£1) spent on direct mail. Such benefits from direct mail advertising drive the direct mail advertising market.

Direct mail advertisers are using augmented reality to modernize direct mail advertising. Augmented reality is a huge engaging medium, and it creates more opportunities that can make direct mails interactive. For instance, EE, a mobile network operator, used Blippar technology augmented reality to enhance its paper bills so that customers can scan inserts with the Blippar's app to know more about the services provided by EE, and also watch exclusive videos in augmented reality. Augmented reality-enabled bills captured an average of 3 minutes of dwell time per customer and awareness of EE’s product range.

Major players covered in the global direct mail advertising industry are RR Donnelley, Valassis, Dai Nippon, Harte Hanks, Quad/ Graphics, Cenveo, Hibbert, Gunderson Direct, Greetabl, SaasMQL, Lob, PrintingForLess, InfoUSA, Postable, Cactus Mailing, Modern Postcard, Postalytics, Print Label and Mail, PsPrint, Next Day Flyers, SmartPress, Mudlick Mail, Postcard Mania.

The global direct mail advertising market size was $58.41 billion in 2020. The market size of direct mail marketing in 2021 is expected to grow up to $61.14 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $66.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%.

TBRC’s direct mail advertising market report is segmented by type into postcards; self-mailers; letters and envelop; dimensional mailers; catalogs and by end-user into retail, banks & financial institutions, commercial buildings, media & entertainment, government, transportation.

