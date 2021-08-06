Neurostimulation Devices Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Neurostimulation Devices Market 2021-2030

Neurostimulation Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Neurostimulation Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the neurostimulation devices market is expected to grow from $5.77 billion in 2020 to $6.59 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.8%. The rising geriatric population across the globe is driving the growth of the neurostimulation device market.

The neurostimulation devices market consists of sales of surgically or externally placed neurostimulators and related services. The neurostimulation devices are designed to deliver electrical stimulation to specific parts of the patient's brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system for the treatment of various conditions such as chronic pain, movement disorders, epilepsy, and Parkinson's disease. The neurostimulation devices include spinal cord stimulators, deep brain stimulators, sacral nerve stimulators, vagus nerve stimulators, and cortical stimulators.

Trends In The Global Neurostimulation Devices Market

Minimally invasive treatments are being developed for the treatment of various neurological disorders. The neurostimulation devices are being innovated in a way to cause minimum invasion during neurological treatments. For example, Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is a minimally invasive surgical procedure to treat neurological symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including tremors, rigidity, and movement control. DBS uses a neurostimulation device, similar to a heart pacemaker, to deliver electrical pulses to a very precise location in the brain circuits that influence Parkinson’s disease symptoms. The electrical pulses from the DBS device block the activity of these circuits so the rest of the brain can function more normally.

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market Segments:

The global neurostimulation devices market is further segmented based on type, application, end user, implantable devices, external devices and geography.

By Product: Implantable Devices, External Devices

By Application: Pain Management, Epilepsy, Essential Tremor, Urinary and Fecal Incontinence, Depression, Dystonia, Gastroparesis, Parkinson's Disease

By End User: Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Medical Clinic

By Implantable Devices: Cochlear Implants, Deep Brain Stimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Gastric Electric Stimulation

By External Devices: Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

By Geography: The global neurostimulation devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Neurostimulation Devices Market Organizations Covered: Medtronic, Cyberonics, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Nevro Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

