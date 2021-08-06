Global Non-Destructive Testing Market Overview 2021 By The Business Research Company

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China’s urban population reached 60.3% of the total population in 2019, while India’s urban population accounted for 34.5% of the total population in the same year. High-pace manufacturing industries including the aerospace sector are investing in NDT and inspection services for frequent quality inspections, detection of infrastructure failures, and others. The companies are also partnering with NDT service providers to carry out third-party inspection services to maintain product quality and production efficiency. For instance, in June 2019, SGS, a Swiss-based provider of inspection services agreed with TD Aerospace, a Morocco-based provider of metallic tubes and ducts for the aerospace sector, to integrate its NDT services into the TDM’s production process. Therefore, the rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization across the globe propels the growth of the NDT and inspection market.

The major players covered in the global non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market are MISTRAS Group, Acuren Inspection Inc, YXLON International, Fprimec Solutions Inc, Baker Hughes, Applied Technical Services, TEAM Inc., SGS Group, Applus Services, Bureau Veritas S.A., and Intertek Group plc.

The global non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market is expected to grow from $7.03 billion in 2020 to $7.40 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market is expected to reach $11.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

The non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market consists of sales of NDT and inspection services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in testing and inspection services. Non-destructive testing is the method of examining, testing, or assessing products, parts, or assemblies for discontinuities or discrepancies in functionality without sacrificing the part's or system's serviceability. NDT techniques are used in production lines, on-site inspections, and fabrication units to maintain product reliability, manufacturing process, uniform quality level, and attain lower product costs.

The main techniques of non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection include magnetic particle testing, ultrasonic testing, visual testing, liquid penetrant testing, eddy-current testing, radiographic testing, acoustic emission testing, and others. Ultrasonic testing (UT) is a non-destructive test procedure for detecting cracks and defects in parts and components using sound waves. The methods used in NDT inspection include visual inspection, surface inspection, volumetric inspection, and others. These services are used by manufacturing, oil & gas, aerospace, public infrastructure, automotive, power generation, and other verticals.

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Global Market Report 2021 - By Technique (Magnetic Particle Testing, Ultrasonic Testing, Visual Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, Eddy-Current Testing, Radiographic Testing, Acoustic Emission Testing), By Method (Visual Inspection, Surface Inspection, Volumetric Inspection), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Aerospace, Public Infrastructure, Automotive, Power Generation), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market overview, forecast non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market size and growth for the whole market, non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market segments, and geographies, non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market trends, non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

