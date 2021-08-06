Global E-Commerce Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The E-Commerce Market 2021-2030

E-Commerce Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘E-Commerce Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the e-commerce market is expected to grow from $2080.13 billion in 2020 to $2435.66 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $4072.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%. Increasing internet penetration coupled with the growing number of people using smartphones is projected to boost the demand for the e-commerce market over the forecast period.

The e-commerce market consists of sales of merchandise such as apparel, electronics, furniture, books, cosmetics, and other products through online channels. This industry includes e-commerce and m-commerce companies that offer home delivery services. The sales transaction between the retailers and their customers through the use of information technology including telephone and internet and delivery of merchandise is typically done through mail or couriers. The e-commerce industry also includes direct mailers who are selling their merchandise and retailing through online websites.

Increasing government and companies’ initiatives to promote e-commerce sales is a leading trend in the e-commerce market. According to Entracker’s news published in August 2019, the Union Ministry of India announced the government plan to launch an e-commerce portal names Bharat Craft in India on lines of Alibaba, an e-commerce platform in China. This app is expected to provide a platform for MSMEs to market and sell their product, which is projected to boost the sector growth in the country.

The global e-commerce market is further segmented based on application, model type and geography.

By Application: Home Appliances, Clothing and Footwear, Books, Cosmetics, Baby Goods, Groceries, Others

By Model Type: Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C)

By Geography: The global e-commerce market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

E-Commerce Market Organizations Covered: Amazon.com Inc., JD.com Inc., Suning Commerce Group Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Walmart Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd., Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd., Macy’s Inc., Otto Group, Alibaba Group, PayPal , Apple, eBay, Google, PayPal , Myntra, Snapdeal, Flipkart, Lenskart.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

