Brandi Susewitz of Clear Office to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The number one search for pre-owned products on Google is cars. If you want to do buy or sell a pre-owned car, you can go to CarMax or Carvana.

The number 10 search for pre-owned products on Google is used office furniture. Unfortunately, there is nowhere to go.

Until now.

Brandi Susewitz is the founder of Clear Office, the first online marketplace for companies to buy and sell pre-owned office furniture.

“This is an opportunity to bring the used office furniture market into the 21st century!” says Brandi. “We want to make it easier for people to buy and sell their unwanted office furniture.”

Commercial grade furniture is built to last, but companies move to new offices about every 7-10 years. That means every day, businesses are throwing away perfectly good furniture.

According to Brandi, the secondary market for used office furniture industry has been broken forever. Statistics show that only 1% of commercial office furniture is reused and repurposed. In fact, 17 billion lbs of office furniture ends up in our landfills each year.

“There's literally an untapped billion dollar revenue stream sitting in our landfills because there is no platform for companies to proactively market their furniture,” says Brandi. “They're not going to go to eBay. They're not going to go to Craigslist. That's just not the right place for them. This is what they’ve been waiting for. It's going to change the industry.”

Brandi has been in the office furniture industry for over twenty years. When the pandemic began last March hit, like many people, Brandi and her husband were impacted financially.

“When COVID hit, our income got slashed 50 percent,” recalls Brandi. “I'd worked so hard in my life and suddenly I was considering changing my career at 47 years old. We started this new business out of survival mode, and it's just exploded.

“The response that I'm getting from architects, designers, from corporations, from even furniture manufacturers, has been incredible,” says Brandi. “They all want to be a part of this because we all need to be more responsible.”

