- Department of Workforce Services names new director of adjudications

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 5, 2021) - The Utah Department of Workforce Services has selected Amanda B. McPeck as the director of adjudications and the department’s general counsel. McPeck has been with Workforce Services since 2003 and has served as lead legal counsel, information disclosure officer and administrative law judge. The Division of Adjudication and Appeals is responsible to address all filed fair hearings and appeals for all programs administered by the department, as well as managing information disclosure, constituent services, ensuring compliance with the Equal Opportunity Act and coordinating with the Workforce Appeals Board.

“We look forward to Amanda applying her diverse experiences from the past two decades with Workforce Services as she steps into the top leadership role for the Division of Adjudications. Amanda has a bright legal mind. She is a wonderful addition to our senior team,” said Workforce Services Executive Director Casey Cameron.

McPeck has been the primary legal counsel to the Workforce Appeals Board, Utah State Office of Rehabilitation, Internal Audit Division, Office of Child Care, Intergenerational Poverty and Unemployment Insurance Division, including programs created under the CARES Act. As an information disclosure officer, she provided legal counsel to all department divisions and management concerning information disclosure and privacy related issues. She represented the department in proceedings related to appeals to the Utah Supreme Court, Utah Court of Appeals and the State Records Committee.

“It has been my great honor and privilege over the years to support the mission of the Department of Workforce Services,” said McPeck. “I am continually impressed by the commitment to public service demonstrated by staff and leadership across the department. The adjudications team in particular is nationally known for their excellence, and I am grateful for this opportunity to serve a fantastic division.”

McPeck simultaneously earned a juris doctorate and a master’s degree in humanities from Duke University, and also holds a bachelor’s degree in humanities with honors from Brigham Young University.

McPeck will assume her adjudication director role immediately, filling the vacancy created by Kathy Bounous, who left to serve as general counsel for Gov. Spencer Cox. As previously announced, Kevin Burt, assistant deputy director, has assumed all legislative affairs for Workforce Services.

###