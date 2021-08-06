Amy Blakeslee of Calm Ocean Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

REDONDO BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we look at the ocean, we recognize how powerful, creative and destructive it can be. When we are disconnected from our True Selves, our life can feel like waves crashing down on us.

Amy Blakeslee is a Conscious Leadership Coach and the founder of Calm Ocean Coaching, where she specializes in “life energy coaching.”

“The people who have been attracted to me are conscious leaders who are really looking to increase their impact,” says Amy, “but they are struggling with getting the results they need to succeed. They might be facing difficulties in their business relationships, their teams are not performing, or they are not receiving the rewards and recognition they desire. They lack satisfaction in their work which ultimately impacts their entire life. This indicates lack of awareness of their authentic self and unique life purpose. I help them discover, align to, and embody this purpose, so they can create extraordinary results while doing work they love.”

Amy is no stranger to the corporate world, having worked at both Fortune 100 corporations and small startup companies in a 28-year career in Information Technology. She spent 17 years in executive leadership, overseeing technology organizations at The Walt Disney Company, Universal Music Group and Experian Interactive Media.

“During my time in the corporate world, I noticed so much fear and anxiety from the top down. Many people were doing work just for the money without a sense of personal fulfillment.,” says Amy. “You can have both and you actually get better results when you're coming from a place of purpose, love, creativity and inclusiveness.”

Amy’s transformational journey began fourteen years ago. At that time, she was in a constant state of anxiety, stress and fear. She felt completely helpless and was not getting the results she wanted in her life. She knew there had to be a different way to live and dedicated herself to finding it. She spent 10 years working with spiritual masters to transform her life through conscious leadership training, life energy coaching, and other self-healing modalities. Through it all, Amy discovered that her unique life purpose is to coach leaders through their own powerful transformations.

“We attract into our life based on the energy behind our thoughts,” says Amy. “I use Life Energy techniques and other tools to transform that negative thought patterns into the highest energy of love. Our experience will now match this new frequency, greatly transforming our lives.”

Amy's first book Awakening Through Anxiety is a memoir and spiritual self-help guide. Amy shares her journey from an adverse childhood to her discovery of the power we all have within us to create an extraordinary life.

“This was my journey to discover who I really am and why I am here,” says Amy. “I get pretty candid about my childhood and the depth of my anxiety. I also provide techniques to help people awaken into their True Selves, allowing them to experience more in life.”

As for the future, Amy hopes to expand Calm Ocean Coaching beyond conscious leadership coaching to other aspects of life – including family, personal relationships, health and spirituality.

