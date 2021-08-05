08/05/21-FINAL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED A&B WATER LEASE WITHDRAWN BY APPLICANT

For Immediate News Release: August 5, 2021

FINAL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED A&B WATER LEASE WITHDRAWN BY APPLICANT

(Haiku) – Today, Alexander & Baldwin and East Maui Irrigation Company, Limited, withdrew its Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the proposed water lease for the Nāhiku, Keʻanae, Honomanū, and Huelo License Areas previously filed with both the DLNR Land Division and the State of Hawai‘i Environmental Review Program. The reason provided for the withdrawal was that certain production-related (printing) errors and typographical errors occurred during finalization of the FEIS document. Upon completion of the appropriate revisions, the corrected FEIS will be refiled.

Upon refiling, the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR), has thirty days from the date of re-submission to issue a determination on the acceptability of the FEIS.

