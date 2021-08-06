Students Without Mothers, Inc. Announces Stacy Canady as New Board Chair

Stacy has previously chaired the Board prior to a job relocation in 2016.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students Without Mothers, Inc. (SWM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stacy Canady as its new Board Chair – effective 8/1/21.Students Without Mothers, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping high school students, all without mothers, help themselves by empowering them to continue their education. The organization’s main purpose is to provide scholarships for college-bound high school students who are without their mothers due to death or other unfortunate circumstances.In the organization’s most recent news, SWM has welcomed a new Board Chair as of August 1st, 2021 – Stacy Canady. Stacy Canady is a friendly and familiar face to the Students Without Mothers family, having previously chaired the Board prior to a job relocation with AT&T, from Atlanta, GA to Plano, TX in 2016. Under her prior Board leadership, all Board members consistently exceeded their annual Give or Get requirement, making Stacy the ultimate candidate for the position.“Stacy is replacing the outgoing Board Chair, Don Roman, who held the position for four years,” says founder of SWM, Mary Torrence Williams. “Don was instrumental in starting a special donor program - The Chairman and Director’s circle - with all donations going to a scholarship reserve fund. This fund allowed the organization to not only award more scholarship recipients, but ensured that funds were on hand for future scholarship disbursements.”Though the entire team at Students Without Mothers is sad to see Don move on, Stacy brings a wealth of experience and skills to the leadership table that will help to ease the transition. Having worked over 25 years in telecommunications, Stacy has worked closely with community and business leaders, elected officials, and others to bring the most advanced communications and entertainment technologies and services to the greater Houston area where she now resides. Additionally, Stacy’s tenure at AT&T was punctuated by several firsts: first Oracle implementation for a major telecommunications company, first all-cash, $41 billion merger, and the first Apple iPhone launch. She also led supply chain readiness for the AT&T-exclusive Apple iPhone launch, resulting in exceptional on-time delivery experience to all company-owned retail stores prior to the national launch. In 2018, Stacy was named one of Houston’s 50 most Influential Women by Houston Women’s Magazine.Not only is Stacy’s work experience highly exceptional but so is her academic history. For example, Stacy earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administrative/finance from Park College, where she graduated cum laude. A proponent of continuing education, Canady also earned an executive Masters of Business Administration and a Certificate in Logistics Management from Kennesaw State University, including a Masters Certificate in Project Management from George Washington University.“What truly sets Stacy apart from others, however, is her passion for volunteerism and helping women and children to elevate them to achieve their personal best,” Mary Torrence Williams states. “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Stacy back and we are looking forward to this incredible partnership.”For more information about Students Without Mothers, please visit https://StudentsWithoutMothers.org/ About Students Without MothersFounded in 2004, SWM is a non-profit organization providing scholarships, life coaching, and other resources to students who are without mothers - due to death or other unfortunate circumstances. Since its inception, the organization has accepted over 100 students into the scholarship program, many of whom have indicated they would have been unable to attend college without SWM’s support.